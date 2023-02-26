Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

