Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sohu.com worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 409.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $355,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sohu.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Sohu.com Profile

SOHU opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

