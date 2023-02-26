Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

