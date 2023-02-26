Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $281.01 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $299.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Articles

