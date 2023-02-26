Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -352.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

