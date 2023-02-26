Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

