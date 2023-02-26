Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 30.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL opened at $83.37 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

