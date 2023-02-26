Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.