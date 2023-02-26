Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $21,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

