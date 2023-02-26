Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 19,730 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

