Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,852,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

ITW opened at $232.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

