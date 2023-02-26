Axa S.A. Buys 55,266 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,025 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $17.63 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

