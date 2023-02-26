Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Westlake worth $54,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 128.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 109.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 715.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $121.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

