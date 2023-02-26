Aviva PLC Sells 312,204 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,204 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 264,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 456,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 233,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

