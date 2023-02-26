Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

