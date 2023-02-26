Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

