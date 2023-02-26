Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.52.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.95. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

