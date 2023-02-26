Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 268.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 503,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,762,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

