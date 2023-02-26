Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,811 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

