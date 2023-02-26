Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 25.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $1,524,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $2,833,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

