Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 590,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 721,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

