Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,277 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,022 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Southwest Airlines worth $53,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

