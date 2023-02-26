22,001 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 108,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.