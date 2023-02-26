Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Signature Bank worth $53,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $105,631,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,641,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $350.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.