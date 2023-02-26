Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Edison International worth $56,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

