Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

