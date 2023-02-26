Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.24 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

