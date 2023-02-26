Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.88 Million in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 461,547 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

