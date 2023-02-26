Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 13,100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after buying an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $32,746,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

