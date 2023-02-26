Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,249,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

