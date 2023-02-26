Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

