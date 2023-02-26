Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of BUG stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.33.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.