Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

