Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,946 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

