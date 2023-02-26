iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

