Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $183.54 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

