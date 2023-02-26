ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $60.12 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.