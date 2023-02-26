Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

About Icahn Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

