Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.40.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

