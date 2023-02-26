Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $140.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

