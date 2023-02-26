Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

