Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $80.58 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59.

Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

