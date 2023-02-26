Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

