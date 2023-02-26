Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 503,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 265,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JCI opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

