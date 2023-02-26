Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,345 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

