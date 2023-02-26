Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

