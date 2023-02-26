Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.55 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,785.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.