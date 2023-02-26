18,622 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 299.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 309.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 185,221 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $24.49 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.