Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $52.50 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

