Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

