Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of QuidelOrtho worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 725,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,894,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QDEL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.27.
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
